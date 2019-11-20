Music Festival Honors Volunteers and Promotes Gift Memberships

(Left: Jane Boubel and Husband Mal | Right: Philip Ruder and Wife | Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Looking for a holiday gift that will be remembered long after winter snows melt? Need a gift that will help local young people with their love of music? Then give a Sunriver Music Festival gift certificate to friends and family this holiday!

Gift certificates can be purchased in any dollar amount and used for any of the multiple Sunriver Music Festival concerts throughout the year. Gifting a Festival Membership is also a great idea! Memberships begin as low as $100 per year, and they support world-class performances and assist with music education in Central Oregon. To purchase a membership or gift certificate, visit sunrivermusic.org, call the office at 541-593-1084 or email information@sunrivermusic.org.

Last month, in the midst of promoting the Christmas (December 7) and Valentine’s (February 14) concerts, the Festival took a break to hold its annual Volunteer Appreciation dinner. At the event, Jane Boubel was named Volunteer of the Year and Phillip Ruder received the Executive Director’s Award.

Volunteer of the Year, Jane Boubel — The Festival is honored to recognize Jane Boubel as Volunteer of the Year. An amazing ambassador for the Sunriver Music Festival, Jane can always be counted on for whatever is needed, even taking musicians to the emergency room, or pouring wine, or washing dishes! Jane donates high-quality items to the Festival Faire auction and participates in numerous events, always prepared to lend a helping hand and invite a friend. She also serves as the Funding Committee Project Manager overseeing the Endowment campaign and has been a vital asset in supporting the growth, sustainability and health of the festival.

Jane Boubel’s first 10 years in Sunriver consulting with municipalities and not-for-profit organizations in strategic planning and leadership development followed a 30-year career in the Parks & Recreation field. For 18 years, she served as Director of Olympia (Washington) Parks & Recreation department.

Executive Director’s Volunteer of the Year, Phillip Ruder — This special award is given to volunteers that have provided significant financial impact to the festival during the year. Phillip Ruder’s contributions to the festival are significant, including serving as president of the Board of Trustees for the past three years, sponsoring tables at the Festival Faire gala fundraiser as well as inviting several guests, attending every concert (and again inviting several guests to introduce them to the festival) and is even is a hole sponsor of the Swings fore Strings golf tournament each June!

Philip Ruder was concertmaster of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for 21 years and spent 26 year as concertmaster of the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra. In 1995, he began a unique program at the University of Nevada, Reno, called the Orchestral Career Studies Program, which has trained some of the country’s most promising musical talents. Retiring in 2007, he moved to Bend in 2012 and immediately became involved in civic and nonprofit volunteering.

The Sunriver Music Festival has more than 200 volunteers that assist with a variety of tasks ranging from office work to housing musicians to organizing fundraisers. The festival is able to present quality concerts and support music education programs because of the dedication of these valued volunteers. If you would like to volunteer with the Festival, contact the festival office at information@sunrivermusic.org.

