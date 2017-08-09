Music on The Green Redmond Free Summer Concert Series

Bring the lawn chairs, grab a blanket and join the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB for free live music as it hosts the 22nd year of Music on the Green, presented by Bank of the Cascades and Eberhard’s Dairy Products.

Performances are scheduled every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30pm each evening.

Music on the Green will then continue every other Wednesday throughout the summer with five additional performances. The series will feature a diverse mix of music from Country, Big Band, “Palm Tree Rock ’n Roll” and Rock/Dance.

“Each year, we strive to book a range of local musical acts that offer families and music lovers a good mix of genres,” said Redmond Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Karen Sande. “We succeeded in doing that again this year. I’m thrilled to offer our community a lineup of top-notch music from established local bands.”

Other musical performers at this year’s Music on the Green includ Mango Stew (August 9), and Precious Byrd (August 23). Per annual tradition, a performance by Redmond’s on Hokulea Dancers, a troop featuring traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming, will round out the 2017 season on Wednesday, September 6.

Along with free musical entertainment, Music on the Green will feature a variety of food, art and craft vendors in booths throughout Sam Johnson Park. Kids will also love the bounce houses on site as well as games and activities provided by the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD).

Music on the Green is made possible thanks to a number of community sponsors, starting with presenting sponsors Bank of the Cascades and Eberhard’s Dairy Products. Other sponsors include Fred Meyer, Pacific Power, Redmond Municipal Airport, Horizon Broadcasting Group, The Bulletin, The Redmond Spokesman, and The Source Weekly.

Music on the Green – 2017 Schedule

Mango Stew

Wed., Aug. 9 – 6 p.m.

Mango Stew coined the phrase “Palm Tree Rock n Roll” to describe the type of music they play. About half of the songs they perform are Mango Stew originals, many with a “tropical” flair. They also play popular tunes by the Zach Brown Band, The Eagles….and yes, you can definitely count on a few Jimmy Buffet tunes! Local, seasoned musicians make up the band, which focuses as much on exquisite vocal harmonies as well as presenting a quality instrumental performance. Blues, ballads, jazz and rock n roll are all done in a delightfully tasteful concoction they call Mango Stew. Get out on the dance floor…or pull up a chair and enjoy a full helping of the Stew.

Precious Byrd

Wed., Aug. 23 – 6 p.m.

This funky band will make any event take flight! Expect the guys to show up in shirt and tie playing funky covers and originals that will bring people to the dance floor. Precious Byrd is a high-energy dance/rock band from beautiful Bend, OR. Featuring Corey Parnell on vocals, Casey Parnell on lead guitar, Michael Summers on drums, and Grammy award winning artist Lonnie Chapin on bass. Their fantastic renditions of modern and classic hits, along with a number of high-energy originals, are sure to get you on your feet.

Hokulea Dancers

Wed., Sept. 6 – 6 p.m.

Redmond’s very own traditional Hawaiian Dancers are back and are always a crowd favorite! This high energy troop will showcase traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming. Lead by Hawaiian Natives Novelen and Joey Tavita, they bring a true taste of the Islands with many generations of their family and friends. Come join us as we say Aloha to summer in the true Hawaiian style.

Caleb Thomas

Marketing Director

Redmond Chamber of Commerce and CVB

541-923-5191

info@visitredmondoregon.com