MUSIC Listen Local Live!

Listen Local Live! continues its third season with a winter concert featuring all local artists showing off their classical talent with a string ensemble, guitar and vocal duo, classical voice and more. The concert is scheduled for February 4 at 7PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Bend at 230 NE Ninth Street.

The concert is free with donations gladly accepted to defray the costs of production.

Bend-based Listen Local Live! is dedicated to supporting the artistic development of solo or small ensemble musicians by creating performance opportunities for local artists.

listenlocallive.blogspot.com

Barb Rich at ListenLocalLiveInBend@gmail.com, 541-550-9318.