MUSIC ON THE GREEN: REDMOND’S FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Bring the lawn chairs, grab a blanket and join the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and CVB for free live music as we host the 23rd year of Music on the Green, presented by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products at Sam Johnson Park.

This year’s lineup includes, Todd Haaby & Sola Via on June 27, The Bad Cats on July 11, Countryfied on July 25, Downhill Ryder on August 8 and Precious Byrd on August 22. Per annual tradition, a performance by Redmond’s own Hokulea Dancers, a troop featuring traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming, will round out the 2018 season on Wednesday, September 5.

Along with free musical entertainment, Music on the Green will feature a variety of food, art and craft vendors in booths throughout Sam Johnson Park. Kids will also love the bounce houses on site as well as games and activities provided by the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD).

Wednesday, June 27 at 6pm: Todd Haaby & Sola Via

Over the past several years nuevo flamenco guitarist Todd Haaby and his Latin group Sola Via have gone from playing small cafés and upscale restaurants, to becoming one of the most sought-after talents on the West Coast, performing to sold out shows at some of the most prestigious resorts and wineries, booking a year in advance as the headlining act for numerous summer music festivals, theaters and concert halls.

Wednesday, July 11 at 6pm: The Bad Cats

The Bad Cats are bad, bad to the bone! – ‘Bad’ as in Central Oregon’s hottest dance band performing your favorites: Hot Classic Rock, Southern & Country Rock, soulful Blues, and hot ‘n’ funky Soul & R&B.

Wednesday, July 25 at 6pm: Countryfied

Countryfied is a five piece, energetic, enthusiastic, endearing, eccentric, eclectic, exceptional band. The group features Mark Mobley walking and talking, guitaring and generally having a good time; His Brother, Ron Mobley on the drums using both hands and feet; John Hite on those 88 keys playing anything you please; Cousin Tim Fenderson on the lead guitar and Yancey Fall on the long neck bass. They all sing which creates some imaginative and intricate harmonies. Mark and Ron, along with good friend Charlie Walker started Countryfied in 1986 right in the heartland of Central Oregon.

Wednesday, August 8 at 6pm: Downhill Ryder

Downhill Ryder is a band of songwriters who blend electric and acoustic sounds on an eclectic rock landscape. Each member brings a particular musical influence and style to the mix, that when combined, create a sound that is uniquely Downhill Ryder. Although hard to label, they lean heavily towards a roots-rock sound, but you will surely hear the pull of the blues, southern rock, folk, jazz, and even a touch of country.

Their offering of straight-forward, unpretentious and soulful musicianship, along with thoughtful, catchy songwriting and their comfortable and familiar stage presence, ensures that the audience has a good time.

Wednesday, August 22 at 6pm: Precious Byrd

This funky band will make any event take flight. Expect the guys to show up in shirt and tie playing funky covers and originals that will bring people to the dance floor. Precious Byrd is a high-energy dance/rock band from beautiful Bend. Featuring Corey Parnell on vocals, Casey Parnell on lead guitar, Michael Summers on drums and Grammy award winning artist Lonnie Chapin on bass. Their fantastic renditions of modern and classic hits, along with a number of high-energy originals, are sure to get you on your feet.

Wednesday, September 5 at 6pm: Hokulea Dancers

Redmond’s very own traditional Hawaiian Dancers are back and are always a crowd favorite.

This high energy troop will showcase traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming. Lead by Hawaiian Natives Novelen and Joey Tavita, they bring a true taste of the Islands with many generations of their family and friends.