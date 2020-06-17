Music on the ‘Screen’ 2020

Pull out your lawn chairs, fire up the grill and introduce your family to an evening that really highlights why so many enjoy living in Redmond.

SUMMER OF 2020 BRINGS THE EXPERIENCE TO YOU!

While following the guidelines set forth by Oregon Health Authority and Deschutes County Health, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce is bringing our free summer concert series to you! Our artists will be performing from the comfort of their own backyard while you gather with your friends and family to enjoy their performances. After the show you will have an opportunity to engage in Q&A with the artists and hear their story.

This year’s lineup is one you won’t want to miss!

June 24, 6-7:30pm: Todd Haaby & Sola Via; Nuevo Flamenco guitarist

July 8, 6-7:30pm: Bobby Lindstrom; soul-inspiring blues and rock

July 22, 6-7:30pm: Juju Eyeball; Bend’s Beatles Cover Band

August 5, 6-7:30pm: Toast & Jam Band; “Rootsy” vocal harmonies

August 19, 6-7:30pm: Derek Michael Marc; Blues/Rock/Soul

September 2, 6-7:30pm: Hokulea Ohana Dancers; Traditional Hawaiian Dance

WATCH AT LOCAL ESTABLISHMENTS:

Don’t feel like staying in to watch the show? No problem! We are partnering with a few of Redmond’s favorite tap houses and sports bars to stream the live concerts on their big screens. See below for participating locations!

Vine N Tap

Porter Brewing

Kobold Brewing/The Vault Taphouse

(more to come!)

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

Throughout its 20+ years of providing free entertainment for individuals and families in the Redmond area, Music on the Green has established itself as one of the longest-running community music events in Central Oregon. Thanks to our loyal sponsors we can continue this wholesome tradition!

SHOP LOCAL, SUPPORT LOCAL

Looking to shop local and do a bit of shopping? We’ve compiled a list of vendors to check out during intermission: Access the Marketplace 24/7 beginning June 24-September 2! We have a variety of vendors featured in our marketplace. Many offer unique products made right here in Oregon and ready for purchase from the comfort of your home.

