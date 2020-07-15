Musical Impressions Studios to Present Unique, Drive-in Theatre Performance of Songs For A New World

(Socially Distanced Rehearsal | Photo by Craig Brauner)

Musical Impressions Studios will present Songs For A New World, a musical song cycle by award winning composer Jason Robert Brown, for one drive-in live performance on August 14, 2020 at New Hope Church located at 20080 Pinebrook Blvd. in Bend.

Songs For A New World transports audiences through time and space to meet a startling array of characters — every one of them so different, but all representing our world today and our hopes for a new world… a better world. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County, 13), this moving collection of powerful songs examines those moments in life where we have to make a choice, take a stand or turn around and go back.

Directed by Angelina Anello-Dennee and Craig Brauner, Songs For A New World will be staged as a unique, drive-in theatrical event on August 14, at New Hope Church in Bend. “COVID-19 has impacted artists and arts organizations globally,” said directors Angelina Anello-Dennee and Craig Brauner. “As theatre artists in the community, we sought to find a way to adhere to the state guidelines and create theatre. We gathered a talented and committed group of local actors and musicians to collaborate on this unprecedented project. We want to see that theatre arts continue to thrive in our community, and found a fun and creative way to make it happen.”

Songs For A New World has a run time one hour and 30 minutes, with no intermission. The show will also be available for purchase as video on demand. The show is rated PG-13.

The cast of Songs For A New World includes Gracie Conant, Stephanie Crespo, Jarod Gately, Amy James, John Kish, Natalie Manz, David Purkey, Stephen Wagner and featuring Michelle Mejaski.

The creative team of Songs For A New World includes Angelina Anello-Dennee (director, vocal director), Craig Brauner (director, creative director), Scott Michaelson (music director, pianist), Christina Larkin (percussion), Kelli Brooks (bass), Brant Himes (drums) and (Suzie Hughes (stage manager).

Ticket prices are $15 per person and can be purchased in-person the day of the show and online at showtix4u.com/event-details/38690.