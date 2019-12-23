My Own Two Hands 2020 Theme — “A New Dawn”

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

My Own Two Hands plays an integral role in the creative lives of children in Sisters. YOU, our amazing donating artists, are the reason that MOTH has been so successful over the years, and we are deeply grateful to you for your creativity, generosity and artistic gifts.

It’s time once again to let your creativity soar in support of music and arts education for Sisters schools and our community! The My Own Two Hands annual art auction and fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 9, and we hope you’ll consider making a donation of art. We will announce more detailed entry information in January, but mark your calendar now for the below important dates.

Contributing artists will receive one of the special thank you Winter Concert Series ticket options:

A pair of tickets to Las Cafeteras (on Wednesday, January 15). RSVP by January 8

RSVP by January 8 A pair of tickets to Dustbowl Revival (on Friday, February 21). RSVP by February 14

RSVP by February 14 A single ticket to each of the above concerts. RSVP by January 8

Important Dates

Thursday, March 12 — Art Intake Day. This is the last day to deliver artwork.

Friday, May 8 — Community Celebration in Sisters (parade, Art Stroll & concert).

Saturday, May 9 — My Own Two Hands Auction and Fundraiser at Ponderosa Forge.

If you are definitely planning to contribute a piece, please email to kate@sistersfolkfestival.org to let us know which ticket option you would like so we can reserve the concert tickets for you.

sistersfolkfestival.org