My Own Two Hands Art Auction Seeking Donations

(Student art created during 2019 MOTH | Photo Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

This year’s theme of the My Own Two Hands art auction, “A New Dawn,” is a reminder that each and every day allows us opportunities for renewal, restart and growth.

As you consider donating to the My Own Two Hands art auction this year, please know we are extraordinarily grateful for the gift of your time and talent. Your generous contributions are what help fuel the arts education programming for the students of Sisters School District.

Artwork received by March 1 will be considered for the promotional poster, advertising and auction book cover.

Important Dates and Information

We encourage artists to select one piece that best represents their work. Due to the large number of submissions, if we receive multiple entries from an artist, we may only be able to accept one.

We hope the theme inspires you, and artists are encouraged to tell us how their donation fits the theme, but donating a theme-oriented piece is not a requirement.

The official art intake day is Thursday, March 12, 2020. Art intake location will be announced at a later date.

We require a donation form for each piece. We can accept 100 pieces total for the auction, and 30 to 35 of those for the live auction. Artwork will be juried for inclusion and placement in the live or silent auction. We may not be able to accept all donations. If your piece is not chosen for the live auction, you have the option of replacing it with another piece for the silent auction or withdrawing your donation. We will select and announce the live auction entries by April 1. All artwork accepted for the auction becomes the property of Sisters Folk Festival, Inc.

To donate art, please click here: sistersfolkfestival.org/moth-art-donation.

Claim your concert tickets

Committing to “A New Dawn”? Complimentary concert tickets are our way of saying a small thank you for your generosity. See below for complimentary ticket options to attend a concert (or two) during the Winter Concert Series!

Las Cafeteras on January 15 (pair of tickets)

Dustbowl Revival on February 21 (pair of tickets)

Go to both! (one ticket to each concert)

Email kate@sistersfolkfestival.org with the ticket option of your choice.

