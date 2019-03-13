My Own Two Hands Final Art Intake Day — Friday, March 15

The final day to deliver your art for the My Own Two Hands (MOTH) auction is Friday, March 15. Our art intake location is 382 East Hood Ave. Suite B, in the green building that is in-between Happy Wok and Larch Street. The door to the space we are using faces Larch Street. We’ll be there from 10am to 6pm.

If you’d like to deliver your donation prior to March 15, you can bring it to our office at 204 W. Adams Ave., suite 204. There is usually someone here in the mornings, but it’s always a good idea to give us a call to be sure at 541-549-4979.

March 15 is the last day to deliver artwork to be photographed for the auction program. We will be photographing and jurying the work this weekend. If you can submit your entry form prior to the 15th, we’d sure appreciate it. Here’s a link to the MOTH Art Entry Form.

If you’ve already dropped off your donation, thank you! Please stop by Art Intake on the 15th and take a look at all the amazing work.

sistersfolk.org/my-own-two-hands