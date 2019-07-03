Namaspa Yoga Community & Namaspa Foundation Brings the Beloved Festival to Bend on July 7

Recognizing an alignment in our passion for conscious movement, mindfulness and a thriving community, this year Namaspa Yoga Community and the Namaspa Foundation are partnering with Beloved Festival — a four-day sacred art, music and movement festival on the Oregon Coast happening August 9-12.

To celebrate this partnership and to promote meaningful connections within our local community, Namaspa Yoga Community is hosting Beloved Sunday: A Taste of the Beloved Festival on July 7. The event will feature three different flavors of yoga — Power Vinyasa Flow, Healing Flow and Evoke Energy Yin — as well as breakfast, drawings for free tickets to the Beloved Festival, a paddleboard picnic and a community flash mob meditation.

July 7, 2019 | 8am-2:30pm

Namaspa Yoga Community Bend Studio

EVENT DETAILS + OUTLINE

8-9am: Power Vinyasa Flow — Explore the fun, physics and energetic flow of the Baptiste Journey into Power sequence. Step into your greatness with this challenging and revitalizing practice! Led by Brandy Berlin and Suzy Aragon. Heated to 90 degrees.

-OR-

8-9am: Healing Flow — Create space for natural healing of the body and the whole self through moving energy, strengthening the core, improving balance and releasing tension. Accessible to all levels of experience. Led by Ben Schade. Room temperature.

9-10am: Breakfast + Ticket Giveaway — Breakfast in the studio lobby and live drawing for the first free Beloved ticket. Drawing open to anyone who attends one of the Beloved Sunday yoga classes.

10-11:30am: Evoke Energy Yin Yoga Experience — Ground your charge and explore the micro-sensory layers of your subtle energy body in this playshop that infuses Yin Yoga with a conscious collection of eastern and energy medicine healing practices. Led by Brandy Berlin and Suzy Aragon. Room temperature.

11:30am-12:30pm: Transition to Riverbend Park

12:30-2pm: Paddleboard Picnic — Bring your board (or rent it there), lunch and liquids and join us at Riverbend Park for a river float and paddleboard picnic. Free event.

2-2:30pm: Community Flash mob Meditation + Ticket Giveaway — Meditate on your paddleboard or on the shore of Farewell Bend Park. Free event. Drawing for second free Beloved ticket via social media giveaway: follow @namaspa on Facebook and @namaspayogacommunity on Instagram to enter.

EVENT PASSES

$40 for 2 classes | $25 for 1 class

Pass includes breakfast + one entry to win a free ticket to the Beloved Festival Purchase at namaspa.com