Nearly 40 Years of Continual Beauty

(Billye Turner with husband Carl and niece Kyri | Photo courtesy of Billye Turner)

Billye Turner, a professional consultant of fine art and craft, presently coordinates art exhibitions and sales for Franklin Crossing in downtown Bend, as well as for Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery, Sunriver.

Beginning her career as an art administrator in the mid-1980’s, she worked as co-director of the award-winning Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. In that role, she and associates directed the creation of the Newport Beach Visual Arts Center.

Engaged by the owners in 1990, she then directed the nationally respected Maveety Gallery (earlier the Lawrence Gallery) in both Salishan, at the Oregon coast and later in Portland, Oregon. There, Turner co-organized and later co-hosted an exhibition of work by Oregon artists at the nationally acclaimed Navy Pier SOFA Show in Chicago.

In 1995, becoming an independent art consultant, she marketed Portland area artists in the private and public sectors. She also consulted with both Eastern and Western Oregon State colleges, assisting in developing new curriculum, and served as a juror for prominent art exhibitions including Art in the Pearl, the Oregon State Fair, the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts and the Salem Bush Barn Summer Festival.

Turner later approached Sunriver Resort management regarding an art exhibit in the resort’s lodge. With consent, she successfully offered her first exhibition in the space, selling art by Portland area artists.

Subsequently, Sunriver Resort employed her assistance in appraising and marketing art from the John and Betty Gray art collection. Reserving select pieces for the resort’s permanent collection, additional fine artwork was successfully marketed to Sunriver homeowners and others familiar with the collection’s value.

Later, following an extensive remodel of the Sunriver Resort Lodge, Turner continued successfully marketing art of both Portland and local artists. She also worked with resort administration in expanding their permanent collection and designing its exhibition at Sage Springs Spa and, later, at the Crosswater Clubhouse and Caldera Springs.

By 2000, the art consultant had moved to Bend and organized ongoing exhibitions at the resort lodge. Now varying each quarter, she continues exhibitions in the upper and lower levels of the Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery, so named for Mrs. Gray who originally fostered art display and sales at the lodge.

In 2007, noted Los Angeles art collector Richard Weisman engaged Turner, in cooperation with the High Desert Museum, to present an exhibition of his exceptional collection of Andy Warhol’s Athlete’s Series in Bend.

The Pronghorn Resort also worked with the consultant in acquiring art for their permanent collection as well as fine art prints for their Residence Club units. In summer 2008, Franklin Crossing administration engaged her to create monthly art exhibits in their spacious atrium. Later they also sought her expertise in the selection and permanent installation of photography by Loren Irving and paintings by Joanne Donaca in the building.

Making Bend her home for the past 20 years, Turner continues to assists private and commercial patrons in the selection of fine art, design of art placement, lighting and appraisal.

For additional information, contact her at billyeturner@bendnet.com or

503-780-2828.