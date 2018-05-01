New Art Exhibits Opening at Umpqua Valley Arts Association

(Photo above: Butterflies First Flight by Curtis Chris Lowry, Photographed by Michael Kay)

The 8th annual ArtWorks Northwest exhibit will open on Friday, May 4 at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association (UVAA) in Roseburg. Juror Andries Fourie, currently the curator of art and community engagement at the High Desert Museum in Bend, selected the 55 works from over 600 submissions. Artists from Alaska to Northern California, and as far east as Montana and Wyoming compete for slots in the exhibit, making ArtWorks Northwest year after year one of the more intriguing events in the region.

Along with ArtWorks Northwest are four other shows which support UVAA’s well-earned reputation for offering diverse experiences for its audience. In anticipation of the upcoming 50th annual Summer Arts Festival (June 22, 23, 24), the Red Door Gallery will offer posters from previous festivals, highlighting the work of local artists over the years. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a sound recording of eminiscences from residents who were involved in the earliest festivals.

The Corridor Gallery features a traveling exhibit from the Weaving Guilds of Oregon (WeGO).

An association of weaving and fiber art guilds, the show has been juried by internationally renowned Portland weaver, Rosalie Nielson. UVAA will be one to five venues throughout Oregon that has the privilege to show this work in 2018.

Gallery II will feature photographic works by Karen Hymer. Hymer explores the blending of photosensitive materials, digital media, and printmaking. She is fascinated with how the passage of time affects the human body and other natural elements in the world.

The Student Gallery will feature an exhibit by children from the Boys & Girls Club, Afterschool Expressions. The opportunity for K-12 students to express themselves creatively is central to the club’s offering of afterschool activities to keep minds and bodies active. They recognize how participating in the arts builds confidence and develops new skills as the children explore their artistic abilities with intriguing and fresh mediums.

As always, the public is welcome to enjoy the opening reception on Friday, May 4 from 5-7pm. UVAA is located at 1624 W. Harvard Ave. Access to the beautiful historic landmark which houses the exhibits is gained through Fir Grove Park, at the rear of the building. The exhibits will continue through June 24.

Open hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday through Friday and 10am-2pm on Saturday. Admission is always free. For further information visit uvarts.com or call 541 672 2532.