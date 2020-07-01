New Dates Announced for Luke Bryan & Primus Shows Plus Other Old Mill District News

(Photos | Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

We’ve officially got new dates for our two Luke Bryan shows! We’ll see you September 30 and October 1, 2021 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. Morgan Wallen and Runaway June are set to open both nights.

If you had tickets to the Thursday show in 2020, you’ve got tickets to the Thursday show in 2021. Likewise, if you had tickets to the Friday show in 2020, you’ve got tickets to the Friday show in 2021. If you can’t make the new dates, you have until July 25 to request a refund.

We’ve also got a new date for Primus and their A Tribute to Kings Tour! We’ll see you at the Amphitheater on August 18, 2021. Battles is set to open.

If you can’t make the new date, you have until July 26 to request a refund.

For both concerts, if you paid cash and would like a refund for your tickets, please call the Ticket Mill at 541-318-5457 to arrange to collect your refund. If you purchased tickets online through Etix, call them at 1-919-653-0443 or 1-800-514-3849 to arrange a refund.

Grab-and-Go Beer, Cider & Wine Now Available at the Ticket Mill

Be sure to swing by the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District the next time you’re headed to a picnic or just want to grab some local drinks while you’re in the district. The Ticket Mill is now selling local craft beer, cider and wine in cans and by the bottle!

Bend’s new Ticket Mill is your spot to buy Old Mill District gift cards and Les Schwab Amphitheater concert tickets for every show right here in Bend. The Ticket Mill will also carry Bend Brewfest souvenirs and swag, Les Schwab Amphitheater apparel and gear, plus snacks and supplies you might need for a day in Bend. The Ticket Mill is open daily from 12-5:30pm.

Adventure Calls Video Series

The Old Mill District is also a part of Visit Central Oregon’s new web series, Adventure Calls! The Old Mill District is featured in an upcoming episode titled Timber to Tourism.

Check out the trailer here: youtube.com/watch

