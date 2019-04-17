New Exhibit Opening at High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

On the evening of Friday, April 26, they are opening an original High Desert Museum exhibit with an Exclusive Members’ Preview. Desert Reflections: Water Shapes the West opens with a High Desert-style celebration including live music, local brew tasting and more!

Desert Reflections: Water Shapes the West weaves together science, history, art and contemporary issues to explore the role of water in the region’s past, present and future. The exhibit will connect you to the significance of water through artwork from Bend Creative Laureate and spoken word artist MOsley WOtta, Klamath Modoc visual artist Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, mixed media art collective Harmonic Laboratory and composer and sonic arts teacher Dana Reason. Like water permeates the landscape, this dynamic exhibit extends throughout the Museum.

Hors d’oeuvres, no-host bar

Beer-tasting package: $10 for souvenir pint glass and five drink tickets

Space is limited and filling up fast. RSVP today.

Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Preview

Desert Reflections: Water Shapes the West

Friday, April 26

6:30-8pm

Members FREE, Member guests $5

highdesertmuseum.org