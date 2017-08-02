New Maestro Minute Audio Series Shares Excitement of Sunriver Music Festival of 40th Anniversary Season

Sunriver Music Festival’s Music Director George Hanson has created a brand-new audio treat – The Maestro Minute – a series of short audio previews of a dynamic 40th season.

Take a listen to this innovative way for Maestro Hanson to share personal insights into the great performances you will enjoy in Sunriver and Bend, August 12-23. The Maestro Minute can be heard at the Festival’s website: www.sunrivermusic.org/maestro-minute

“We are excited about this new audio treat that allows Maestro Hanson to share his personal look at the season,” adds Pam Beezley, Sunriver Music Festival’s executive director. “We hope everyone will visit our website to learn about the amazing artists we have this season and to purchase tickets.”

PIANIST SEAN CHEN PERFORMS THREE TIMES IN AUGUST – One of Sunriver Music Festival’s most acclaimed artists this season is 28-year-old pianist Sean Chen. The Huffington Post hailed Chen as a pianist with “an exceptional ability to connect with an audience combined with an easy virtuosity.”

A winner of the DeHaan Classical Fellowship 2013 American Pianists Award, Chen’s playing is described as “genuinely sensitive” by the LA Times, and containing “alluring, colorfully shaded renditions” by the New York Times. This fall, Sean will be doing a residency with the American Pianists Association and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. He also will be Artist in Residence at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He is performing three times at the Sunriver Musical Festival:

CLASSICAL CONCERT II – Wednesday, August 16, 7:30 p.m. Bend Church of the Nazarene (1270 NE 27th). Featuring the Central Oregon Mastersingers, plus four vocal soloists, plus pianist Sean Chen in the epic Beethoven Choral Fantasy and the Mozart Requiem as the festival celebrates and honors the retirement of Mastersingers Director Clyde Thompson.

SOLO PIANO CONCERT – Monday, August 21,t 7:30 p.m. Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Sure to be a highlight of your summer, this concert includes Beethoven’s beloved Moonlight Sonata as well as pieces by Ravel, Chopin, and others, highlighting the impressive celestial activity of this day’s solar eclipse.

CLASSICAL CONCERT IV – Wednesday, August 23, 7:30 p.m. Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Featuring pianist Sean Chen in Grieg’s dazzling piano concerto. Plus the Festival’s Schumann Cycle continues with his Symphony No. 3 and Ligeti’s Concert Romanesc.

To learn more about each concert or reserve tickets, go to www.sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-9310 or email tickets@sunrivermusic.org.

