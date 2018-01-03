New Outdoor-Adventure Film Grant Seeking Filmmaker Applicants

Oregon Film, in collaboration with Travel Oregon, Danner Boots, and the Portland Film Office have created a new #OregonMade Outdoor-Adventure Film Grant program.

Oregon Film, Travel Oregon, Danner Boots and the Portland Film Office at Prosper Portland have partnered to bring funding for a new competitive grant, the Outdoor-Adventure Film Grant (OAFG). The OAFG will enable the selected applicant to create a short film that specifically showcases the spirit, passion and excitement of the outdoor-adventure, or action sports film genres in the state of Oregon. $18,500 in funding as well as equipment, services and support will be provided. Filmmakers from diverse Oregon communities are specifically encouraged to apply (special consideration will be given to filmmakers of color, LGBTQ, women filmmakers and candidates from socio-economically diverse backgrounds.)

There is a lack of diverse voices telling outdoor-adventure stories. The OAFG is aiming to help open up this unfolding and evolving conversation of the future of inclusion in storytelling, both in front of and behind the camera while utilizing Oregon’s outdoor spaces as a backdrop. This grant will make it possible for an emerging filmmaker with an interest in specializing his/her career in the outdoor-adventure or action sports film genres to champion inclusivity and representation in their finished film.

The successful film will equally illustrate the inspiration of adventure, the triumph of the human spirit and the distinct possibility that outdoor pursuits can mobilize and empower people to get outside and make their own stories in the great Oregon outdoors!

They hope this 2018 grant will be the first of many in years to come.

Information and an application description can be found at www.oregonmade.org/grants. Applications will be accepted through 5pm, January 31.