Newberry Event OFEA Ovation Award

Hidden Gem Award

The Seventh Annual Newberry Event Music Festival received the 2019 State Hidden Gem Award from the Oregon Festivals and Events Association. The Award is given to small but worthy events with less than 1000 attendees which make an impact on a community and are worth bragging about.

In this case, The Newberry Event supports South Deschutes County economic development, supported by both the Sunriver and La Pine Chambers of Commerce and many local businesses including Sunriver’s First Interstate Bank and the new La Pine St. Charles Health Care Center. Its primary goal is to fund research to find the cause and a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Held July 26, 27 and 28, 2019 at DiamondStone Guest Lodge, halfway between La Pine and Sunriver, adjacent to Quail Run Golf Course.

