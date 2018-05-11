Central Oregon’s Sixth Annual Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival/Charity Fundraiser to Defeat Multiple Sclerosis is an outdoor ticketed three day festival well-known as a great time for a good cause. The festival will take place July 27, 28 and 29 this summer. Over 20 bands on two rotating stages, with amazing live music variety including blues, rock, funk, bluegrass, reggae, jazz and more! Lawns, shady aspens and pines create an unforgettable venue in South Deschutes County.

With a myriad of vendors including great food (breakfast too), local breweries, Kombucha and distillery vendors, you’ll find everything you need for the day or weekend. Enjoy aerial artists, homemade arts and crafts, a silent auction and raffles of incredible fine art and merchandise. This is a limited ticketed fundraising festival. Tickets on sale now at NewberryEvent.com. IRS charitable donations gratefully accepted.

The 2018 performance lineup will be released soon. Put this special date on your calendar as one of the most exciting things that happens in this otherwise peaceful, rural community. La Pine and Sunriver come together as “Newberry Country” at the foot of Newberry National Volcanic Monument, a

recreation paradise.

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurologic and auto-immune disease that keeps people from moving. Come rock out and dance for those who can’t. Raise awareness and research funds to find the cause and develop a cure. The 501c3 charity benefits the Oregon National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Don’t miss it!