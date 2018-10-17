Ninth Annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford Opens with Renowned Guitarist Lee Ritenour

(Photo courtesy of Jazz at the Oxford)

Lee Ritenour kicks off the Ninth annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford with his effortless fusion of jazz, blues and rock.

“Lee Ritenour is, simply put, a legend—he’s played with the who’s who of music and is well-known for his incredible talent,” said Samuel Johnson, General Manager of Oxford Hotel Bend. “It’s a pleasure to welcome him to our stage as well as to our series’ free community music education workshop.”

Growing up in Los Angeles in the 60s, Grammy award-winning guitarist Ritenour received a rich cross section of exposure to jazz, rock and Brazilian music. From one of his first sessions at 16 with the Mamas and Papas to accompanying Lena Horne and Tony Bennett at 18, his forty year eclectic and storied career is highlighted by a Grammy Award win for his 1986 collaboration, Harlequin, with Dave Grusin, 17 Grammy nominations, numerous #1 spots in guitar polls and the prestigious “Alumnus of the Year” award from the University of Southern California.

Ritenour has recorded over 40 albums, with 35 chart songs (notably the Top 15 hit Is It You, which has become a contemporary jazz radio classic). In the 90s, Ritenour was a founding member of Fourplay—the most successful band in contemporary jazz—with keyboardist Bob James, bassist Nathan East and drummer Harvey Mason. The first Fourplay album in 1991 spent an unprecedented 33 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.

It’s been a long road since the 70s, when Ritenour’s legendary Tuesday night appearances at the famed Baked Potato—with a band including Dave Grusin, Patrice Rushen, Harvey Mason and Ernie Watts—became part of the musical landscape for five years. Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, George Benson, Al Jarreau, Joe Sample, and even Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell could be seen in the audiences that would pack the house till the wee hours of the morning.

From rock to blues to jazz, Ritenour’s diverse music became the foundation of over 3,000 sessions as a young guitarist with a broad spectrum of artists such as Pink Floyd (The Wall), Steely Dan (Aja), Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, B.B. King, Frank Sinatra, Simon & Garfunkel, Ray Charles, Peggy Lee, Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand. Not to forget the dazzling array of talent appearing on his solo works and collaborations, notably Phil Collins; Brazilian greats Ivan Lins, Caetano Veloso, Djavan and Jao Bosco; George Benson; Chaka Khan; Herbie Hancock; Michael McDonald and opera star Renee Fleming.

Show times are:

Friday, October 19 at 7pm

Saturday, October 20 at 5pm

Saturday, October 20 at 8pm

All shows are sold out, but the public is invited to a FREE Music Education Workshop with Ritenour on Saturday, October 20, at 11:15am at Oxford Hotel Bend. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Ritenour. Seating is limited, the public is advised to arrive early.

