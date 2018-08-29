Nobody’s Sad on a Saturday Night

Especially when Uncle Kracker is hosting the party!

Saturday, September 1 at 8pm the Tower Theatre Foundation is hosting an end of summer party featuring Uncle Kracker. Come celebrate with the platinum selling rock-rap-country-pop artist known for hits When the Sun Goes Down, Smile, In A Little While and Drift Away…to name a few. It’ll be a high energy evening and the first few rows of the theatre will be removed for dancing because no matter what he does or where he goes, Uncle Kracker adheres to a simple, timeless philosophy. “I really subscribe to this mindset of just having fun,” he affirms. “That’s what it’s always about. It’s the train that I’m forever on. The way I feel is if I’m enjoying it, it’s really worth doing.” And his live show continues to grow with every tour. “It’s very interactive,” he says. “It’s meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling.” Come dance, sing, smile and celebrate the summer with us in style.

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office, by phone or online. Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

Saturday, September 1 at 8pm

Tickets: General Admission $55 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

541-317-0700, towertheatre.org