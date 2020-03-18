Nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation 2020 Spring Events Update

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, which owns and operates the stage in downtown Bend, is following Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s order banning gatherings of 25 or more people until April 14. Unfortunately, this will also affect scheduling beyond this date.

We are contacting ticket holders directly about the status of each upcoming performance. Regarding cancelled events: all ticket holders will be refunded via original payment method. Regarding postponed events: we are currently working with the presenter to secure a new date. We will contact ticket holders directly via email when we have an update. Please note: all current tickets will be transferred to the new date.

If your event has been postponed or rescheduled and you are unable to attend the new date, rather than a refund, please consider sustaining the performing arts and the Tower Theatre during this difficult time by:

Donating the price of your unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift

Applying the ticket amount to a future program

Purchasing a Tower membership

Texting Tower80 to 44321 with a special donation

STATUS OF EVENTS AS OF MARCH 17, 2020:

MARCH

3/19 Mostly Kosher — Postponed

3/21 World Water day — Cancelled

3/25 Gone with the Wind — Postponed

3/26 Fantastic Fungi — Postponed

3/28 Pretty Strong — Cancelled

3/31 Nature Nights — Cancelled

APRIL

4/1 Orangetheory’s Momentum Shift — Rescheduled to June 14

4/2 Ottmar Leibert & Luna Negra — Postponed

4/3-4/4 Sunriver Music Festival Piano Showcase — Cancelled

4/5 Delgani String Quartet — Postponed

4/6 The Fate of Food with Amanda Little — Postponed

4/7 David Archuleta — Postponed

4/9 Men are from Mars; Women are from Venus — Rescheduled to November 12

4/11 She Stands Up — Postponed

4/13 Yamato Drummers — Postponed

4/17 Trivia Bee — Postponed

4/23 Warren Miller MTB Film Ritual — Postponed

4/25-/26 Banff Mountain Film Festival — Postponed

4/30 OSU Choir Considering Matthew Shepard — Postponed

We hope you’ll recognize the profound impact this event ban will have on the livelihoods of the performers, staff and operations, and we ask for your patience as we navigate this evolving situation together.

Visit towertheatre.org for the most up-to-date information.

Tower Theatre Box Office Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm, 541-317-0700 or info@towertheatre.org.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

