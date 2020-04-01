Nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation Events Update

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre Foundation)

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, which owns and operates the stage in downtown Bend, is following Oregon Governor Brown’s Stay-at-Home order for all Oregonians until April 28. The well-being of our patrons, artists and staff remains our top priority. Unfortunately, this will also affect scheduling beyond this date.

We are contacting ticket holders directly about the status of each upcoming performance. Regarding cancelled events: All ticket holders will be refunded via original payment method. Regarding postponed events: We are currently working with the presenter to secure a new date. We will contact ticket holders directly via email when we have an update. Please note: All current tickets will be transferred to the new date.

If your event has been postponed or rescheduled and you are unable to attend the new date, rather than a refund, please consider sustaining the performing arts and the Tower Theatre during this difficult time by:

Donating the price of your unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift

Applying the ticket amount to a future program

Purchasing a Tower membership

Texting Tower80 to 44321 with a special donation

STATUS OF EVENTS AS OF March 26, 2020:

APRIL

4/1 Orangetheory’s Momentum Shift — Rescheduled to June 14

4/2 Ottmar Leibert & Luna Negra — Cancelled

4/3-4/4 Sunriver Music Festival Piano Showcase — Cancelled

4/5 Delgani String Quartet — Postponed

4/6 The Fate of Food with Amanda Little — Postponed

4/7 David Archuleta — Rescheduled to July 21

4/9 Men are from Mars; Women are from Venus — Rescheduled to November 12

4/11 She Stands Up — Postponed

4/13 Yamato Drummers — Rescheduled to September 30

4/17 Education Foundation Trivia Bee — Rescheduled to September 24

4/23 Warren Miller MTB Film Ritual — Postponed

4/24 Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass — Rescheduled to April 23, 2021

4/25-/26 Banff Mountain Film Festival — Postponed

4/27 High Desert Speaker Series — Postponed

4/30 OSU Choir Considering Matthew Shepard — Postponed

MAY

5/3 Black Violin — Rescheduled to October 27

5/29 Puddles Pity Party — Rescheduled to August 25

JUNE

6/3 Brian Culbertson XX Tour — Postponed

We hope you’ll recognize the profound impact this event ban will have on the livelihoods of the performers, staff and operations, and we ask for your patience as we navigate this evolving situation together. Tower Theatre Box Office Hours are Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm. For information, call 541-317-0700 or email to info@towertheatre.org.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

