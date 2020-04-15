Nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation Spring Event & Membership Update

A&E WeeklyBendTheatre/Film
The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, which owns and operates the stage in downtown Bend, is following Oregon Governor Brown’s Stay-at-Home order for all Oregonians until April 28. The well-being of our patrons, artists and staff remains our top priority. Thank you for continuing to support those who contribute so much to the quality of our community.

We are contacting ticket holders directly via email about the status of each upcoming performance. If your event has been rescheduled and you are unable to attend the new date, rather than a refund, please consider sustaining the performing arts and the Tower Theatre during this difficult time by:

  • Donating the price of your unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift
  •  Applying the ticket amount to a future program
  • Texting Tower80 to 44321 with a special donation
  •  Purchasing a Tower membership

o   Membership helps ensure the Tower will:

  • Entertain, inspire and educate
  • Serve regional nonprofits
  • Enhance quality of life
  • Boost economic impact
  • Promote cultural tourism

For more about membership, or other ways to support the Tower, email Lisa Vann, director of Community Engagement, at lisa@towertheatre.org or visit towertheatre.org/support/membership.

RESCHEDULED EVENT DATES AS OF 4.13.2020:

May 30-31 Into the Woods Jr.

July 21       David Archuleta

August 6   Paula Poundstone

August 25 Puddles Pity Party

September 21     ONDA Speaker Series

September 24     Education Foundation Trivia Bee

September 30     Yamato Drummers

October 27          Black Violin

November 9        Fate of Food with Amanda Little

November 12      Men are from Mars; Women are from Venus LIVE

April 23, 2021       Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

June 4, 2021        Brian Culbertson XX Tour

We hope you’ll recognize the profound impact this pandemic and event ban will have on the livelihoods of the performers, staff and operations, and we ask for your patience as we navigate this evolving situation together.Thank you for your support and understanding.

Visit towertheatre.org for the most up-to-date information.

Tower Theatre Box Office Hours: Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm

Towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700 • info@towertheatre.org

