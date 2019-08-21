Nonprofit Tunes Concert to Benefit Central Oregon’s Older Adults

A summer of beer and benevolence continues in Bend with an August 22 concert at Worthy Brewing to raise money for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. The event is part of a monthly series called Non Profit Tunes that benefits different Central Oregon charities.

The free concert goes from 6-8pm, with musicians donating their tips to the Council on Aging and encouraging contributions. Taking the stage is Auzzie Mark McCord playing guitar to the accompaniment of Deb Reichers on the fiddle. Jimmy Joe McCue performs original songs, and Ellen Jakab sings harmonies with Linda Martin. Attendees can also buy raffle tickets to support the cause and win a private wine tasting for six people — a retail value of $270 — at the new Bledsoe Family Winery tasting room in Bend.

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon provides information and resources to adults over the age of 60 and their loved ones. Services include Meals on Wheels for homebound older adults, Medicare options counseling, and free guidance from information specialists about a variety of issues related to aging and living independently.