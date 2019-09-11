Now Accepting Applications — 2019 Community Residency: December 7-21

(Photo of Artwork at Caldera by 2019 AiR Anna Gray and Ryan Wilson Paulson | Courtesy of the Artists)

We invite all past and current Camp Caldera staff, teaching artists, artists in residence and year-round staff to apply for this two-week December residency which provides an opportunity for revisit the community and warmth that is Caldera while enjoying time and space to work on personal projects and enjoy the outdoors. You can read more about the residency here.

The brief online application is open now and will remain open until October 1, or until all spots are filled. Applicants will be notified of their status by October 15. Information requested in the application includes your contact information and what you would like to work on during the residency. Start your application here.

