NOW SEEKING OREGON’S NEXT POET LAUREATE

Nominations of Oregon writers will be considered through January 13, 2018.

The Oregon Poet Laureate Program is now accepting nominations for the state’s next poet laureate. Over the course of a two-year-term, the poet laureate fosters the art of poetry, encourages literacy and learning, addresses central issues relating to the humanities and heritage, and reflects on public life in Oregon. Nominations for position will be accepted through January 13, 2018; the next poet laureate will begin their term in April 2018.

Elizabeth Woody, who currently holds the position as Oregon’s eighth poet laureate, says, “The position of Oregon’s poet laureate is rich with experiences of many communities, beautiful landscapes, and learning of organizations who serve their mission and region with great energy.”

During their term, the poet laureate will provide a minimum of ten public readings/events per year in urban and rural settings across the state that educate community, business, and state leaders about the value and importance of poetry and creative expression. To nominate a poet, fill out the online nomination form at oregonpoetlaureate.org.

Poets of all subgenres and styles will be considered, including prose, slam poetry, and cowboy poetry. Nominees must be current residents of Oregon and have lived in the state for at least ten years; be publicly recognized as poets and well regarded for excellence in their work; have a significant body of published or performed work; and agree to the conditions and the term of the appointment.

The Poet Laureate program is a collaborative project of the state’s five cultural partners, Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Humanities, and the State Historic Preservation Office, with funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

