NPR Host & Steinway Artist Christopher O’Riley to Perform at Bend Senior High

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) eleventh season opens on September 28 featuring pianist Christopher O’Riley. While in Bend, Christopher will visit and perform at Bend Senior High School, followed by a Q&A session with students from eight area middle and high schools.

“It is truly exciting to have Christopher open our season,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “He’s wonderfully engaging with audiences, both brand new and seasoned listeners to classical music, and we’re very lucky to have him here.”

Christopher O’Riley is known to millions as the host of NPR’s From the Top, which is America’s largest national platform celebrating the stories, talents and character of young, classically-trained musicians. He is credited for redefining the limits and possibilities of classical music to audiences and has interpreted and arranged some of the most important contemporary rock music of our time. He has received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant and an equally coveted four-star review from Rolling Stone magazine.

HDCM Educational Outreach efforts include school visits by their guest performers to inspire local music students and introduce them to the world of professional classical music. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact with renowned musicians in an informal setting. These events are offered at no cost to the students, teachers, or schools involved. Complimentary tickets to Christopher’s evening performance will be offered to music students in the Bend-LaPine district. Students may ask their respective music instructors to contact High Desert Chamber Music to take advantage of this opportunity.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its eleventh season, HDCM has presented a broad range of chamber groups, ranging from string trios to piano quintets. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

Concert General Admission – $42; Child/Student Tickets – $10

541-306-3988

info@highdesertchambermusic.com

961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)