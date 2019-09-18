NY Cat & Dog Film Festivals Coming to Bend September 24 and October 1

Photos / Courtesy of NY Dog & NY Cat Film Festivals

For those who love cats and dogs, a special film festival is taking place in Bend. The NY Cat Film Festival and The NY Dog Film Festival will be at the Regal Old Mill Cinema on September 24 and October 1. Showtimes and programs are listed below.

The festivals celebrate our love for cats and dogs, illustrated through film. Unlike Internet video festivals, these programs are works of art, thoughtfully curated by pet wellness expert Tracie Hotchner.

The Second Annual NY Cat Film Festival

The NY Cat Film Festival is an exploration through film of the fascinating felines who share our lives, creating a shared audience experience that inspires, educates and entertains. For far too long, cats have been the “invisible” part of the human-animal bond, and it’s time to shine the spotlight on these magnificent creatures and the humans devoted to them.

The NY Cat Film Festival enhances our appreciation and understanding of how cats share our world while benefiting cat welfare nationwide.

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Time: 7pm

The program of short films runs 2 hours

catfilmfestival.com

The Third Annual NY Dog Film Festival

The NY Dog Film Festival will bring dog aficionados together to share a communal experience of watching short films that celebrate the remarkable bond between people and dogs. The festival celebrates the love between dogs and their people, while giving a portion of every ticket to a local animal welfare group to support animal life-saving efforts.

Date: Tuesday, October 1

Time: 7pm

The program of short films runs 2 hours

dogfilmfestival.com

Location for both festivals:

Regal Old Mill

680 SW Powerhouse Dr

Cost for both festivals: Adults—$12.50, Children & Seniors—$9.50-$9.75

A portion of every ticket benefits the Humane Society of Central Oregon (hsco.org).

About the Festival Founder

In 2015, the first NY Dog Film Festival premiered in New York City to a sold out theater. In 2017, the first NY Cat Film Festival followed suit, both events growing out of Tracie Hotchner’s desire as a pet wellness advocate to expand her Radio Pet Lady Network’s outreach to educate the public about adoption, health issues and philosophical aspects of pets in our lives.

Hotchner is a nationally acclaimed pet wellness advocate who wrote THE CAT BIBLE: Everything Your Cat Expects You to Know as well as THE DOG BIBLE: Everything Your Dog Wants You to Know. She is recognized as a thought leader in improving the lives of companion animals and is the premiere voice for pets and their people on pet talk radio.