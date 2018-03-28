Old Mill District & East Cascades Audubon Society Team Up for Birding Walks

Popular walking tours are back to give people of all ages an opportunity to enjoy the Central Oregon outdoors and wildlife along the banks of the Deschutes River

The Old Mill District and the East Cascades Audubon Society are again offering free weekly bird walks to the public every other Friday, April 6 through May 18. These free walks are guided by an expert from the local Audubon Society and wind around the trails of the Old Mill District that run along the Deschutes River. The area is a migratory corridor and attracts a host of incredible birds either passing through or as cherished residents. Spring is an excellent time to see all the action with warming weather, nesting and migration.

“These birding walks have become an annual tradition for us to welcome spring, and the return of many of our birds, in the Old Mill District,” said Noelle Fredland, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “It’s a wonderful way for people to enjoy the beauty of the area and the river, while learning from the experts about the role birds play in our ecosystem.”

The bi-weekly, two-hour walks are appropriate for all ages and interested parties, from novices to experienced avian experts. Groups will meet at 10 am at the Ticket Mill in the core of the Old Mill District, where binoculars provided by Leupold are available for checkout. Participants can also pick up a specially designed birding list to help identify birds and some common animals seen along the walk.

Bird Walk dates for 2018 are April 6 & 20 and May 4 & 18.

About the Old Mill District

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com



About East Cascades Audubon Society

The East Cascades Audubon Society (ECAS) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to the promotion and appreciation of the bird world. ECAS specializes in Central Oregon ornithology and is committed to bird conservation in the region. Besides outreach to the community in the form of field trips and events to observe and study birds, ECAS actively participates in data collection and other conservation projects that will help protect local bird populations. Join ECAS and help preserve the birds in the Central Oregon region at www.ecaudubon.org