Old Mill District Businesses Continue to Reopen 

As part of Deschutes County’s Phase I reopening plan, many businesses and restaurants in Bend’s Old Mill District are moving forward with plans for in-store business with safety measures in place to comply with regulations.

“We are so happy to be able to responsibly invite people back into the store and have had steady business so far for sales, service and curbside assistance,” said Anni Wyatt, manager at Saxon’s Fine Jewelers. “So far, the first few days have been great.”

Retail shops now open for in-store shopping with social distancing parameters include:

Salons and fitness studios are also starting to reopen for service, including:

Multiple retail shops have remained open in some capacity during the shutdown, offering services like online ordering and curbside pickup. Savory Spice will remain open for curbside pickup only, and Vanilla Urban Threads will continue to be open online-only with free local delivery in Bend.

Restaurants currently planning to re-open for sit-down service in compliance with all safety regulations include:

Other restaurants currently open for takeout services include:

Guidelines for restaurants outlined by Gov. Brown to keep employees and patrons safe include measures like maximum occupancy requirements, maintaining the recommended six-foot social distancing parameters, limiting dining party size to ten people or fewer, sanitization steps, food handling requirements and 10pm closure requirements.

Several restaurants have opened outdoor patio seating for takeout customers to use. Old Mill District patrons also have the option to bring a picnic blanket, order their food to-go and enjoy their meal on one of the district’s beautiful lawns.

