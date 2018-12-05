Old Mill District Unveils New Gift Card Program in Time for Holiday Shoppers

Gift cards will be accepted at more than 55 locations in the Bend, Oregon shopping, dining and entertainment center

The Old Mill District has unveiled new gift cards that can be used at all stores, restaurants, galleries and the movie theater in the district. The cards, which can be purchased in amounts between $10 and $500, are now available for purchase in person at the Ticket Mill, Hello Sunshine and Confluence Fly shop in the Old Mill District and online at OldMillDistrict.com. The Bend Visitor Center in downtown Bend also carries the new gift cards.

“We’ve been working on this program for quite awhile and are very pleased with the accessibility it offers patrons and business owners alike. The new gift cards make it easier to give the gift of anything they want this holiday season and any time of year. The cards allow users to purchase everything from puffy coats to pearls, scarves to skateboards and art to entertainment,” said Noelle Fredland, marketing director for the Old Mill District.

Artwork on the new cards features the aerial photography of Bend-based photographer Mike Albright. The photo, which looks east and captures the Old Mill District’s iconic three smokestacks and pedestrian footbridge over the Deschutes River, was taken earlier this spring.

Funds on the cards never expire and the cards, which are VISA platform based, can only be used in the Old Mill District. Those ordering multiple cards should visit the Ticket Mill for bulk orders, or call ahead to have them ready for pickup. Previous to this launch, the Old Mill District offered paper gift certificates, which will be accepted until they are no longer in circulation.

