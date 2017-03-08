Hans van den Houten explains, “It has taken a long time, but I finally have put my memoir together, telling the story of my first year in Africa with Royal Dutch Shell.”

During his first year as an international employee of Royal Dutch Shell, Hans was sent to Congo Léopoldville for his first assignment. The Congo was a country in turmoil and Hans’ experience during this time is vividly described in this story of his One Year in Africa.

This memoir captures a time and sense of place and highlights continuing issues with the post-colonial world. He retired in October 2005 and lives partly in Bend and Almelo,

the Netherlands with his wife, Marian.

