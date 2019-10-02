Online Check-in Available Through October 7 for Skyliners Ski Swap

(Photo / Pexels)

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) announced that the Annual Skyliners Ski Swap will be held on October 12, 2019 from 8am to 5pm at the Pavilion (Ice Rink), 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend.

This will be the fourth year that the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is not charging admission at the door. However, MBSEF will be accepting monetary donations for their athlete scholarship program at the Ski Swap. MBSEF encourages everyone in the community to attend this event.

This is the premier swap of the Northwest. Retailers outfit the swap with new, below wholesale pricing on skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, goggles, hats, jackets, etc. Also, the public is invited to sell their used items as well.

If you have items that you would like to try and sell, you can now fill out your forms online at mbsefskiswap.com. Items will still have to be tagged at the check-in on Friday, October 11 between 9am and 5pm. But having pre-filled-out forms will help speed up and streamline the process. Online check-in is available until October 7.

Gear drop off is only one day this year. So, if you have items that you would like to sell, come to the Pavilion on Friday, October 11 from 9am-5pm. Then, come back on Sunday, October 13 from 9am-12pm to see if your items sold. If they did, you will be sent a check within 14 days. If your items did not sell, and you do not pick them up on Sunday from 9am-12pm, they will be donated to local thrift stores.

MBSEF will take a 25 percent commission on all sales. All proceeds benefit the junior programs conducted by the foundation, a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities though competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For information email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

mbsefskiswap.com