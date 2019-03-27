OperaBend Presents Don Giovanni

(L-R) Zachary Lenox, Kari Burgess, Jocelyn Claire Thomas, Korland Simmons and Adrian Rosales | Photos courtesy of OperaBend

Ross Halper of San Francisco, California is directing OperaBend’s production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, and has also created the English translation for the spoken recitative for this performance. Besides serving as director in residence at North Bay Opera in Fairfield, he has directed for Eugene Opera, Opera Idaho, Pacific Rep. Opera (San Luis Obispo), and many others. He has been called “Opera’s mad genius” by conductor Kent Nagano, “Opera’s man for all seasons” by the late heldentenor Jess Thomas and “Our modern Schikaneder” by the late, great lyric tenor Leopold Simoneau. With a repertoire of 300 roles, he has sung under solo contracts with LA Opera, San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, San Jose Symphony, Long Beach Opera, San Jose Opera, Carmel Bach Festival and many others. Ross’ comic acting creations in television commercials have been seen internationally. He toured the world in Phantom of the Opera. A triple-threat artist, Ross’ many opera translations have been sung around the nation.

Sixteen Central Oregon singers make up the chorus, joining an orchestra under the direction of Michael Gesme. Don Giovanni will be performed in Italian with English supertitles.

Returning to sing with OperaBend are Kari Burgess, Zachary Lenox, Jocelyn Claire Thomas and Dan Glover. Newcomers to the OperaBend stage are Elizabeth Galafa, mezzo-soprano, and Korland Simmons, tenor, both of Seattle, and baritones Stacey Murdock and Adrian Rosales, both of Portland.

Zachary Lenox has performed leading roles across North America. Recent performances include Bass Soloist in Schubert’s Mass in G, as well as Bass Soloist in the Sunriver Music Festival’s presentation of Mozart’s Requiem. He also performed the role of “Victor” in the world premier opera, Tango of the White Gardenia, with Cascadia Chamber Opera which was recently presented by OperaBend last fall.

Kari Burgess is a lyric soprano from Portland, OR and she recently performed for OperaBend the role of Mimì in OperaBend’s performance of La Boheme. This past summer, she was also featured as an Apprentice Artist with the Astoria Music Festival and performed the role of Countess Almaviva in Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro. She performed the role of Micaëla in Carmen with the Central Oregon Symphony and OperaBend. With Ping & Woof Opera, she performed the role of Countess Almaviva in Le nozze di Figaro. With OperaBend she has been fortunate to have performed the roles of Pamina from The Magic Flute and Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus.

Jocelyn Claire Thomas, a versatile soprano, is a frequent performer in opera, concert, and recital. Ms. Thomas has appeared with Tacoma Opera, Eugene Opera, OperaBend, Brava Opera Theatre, The Astoria Music Festival, Bravo Northwest, The Bremerton Symphony, Cascadia Chamber Opera, Opera Theater Oregon, Portland Concert Opera, The Beaverton Symphony, Necessity Arts Collective, Ping & Woof Opera, Cult of Orpheus and Portland Summerfest.

Pinckney Center for the Arts, COCC

Friday, April 5, 7pm

Saturday, April 6, 3pm

Madras Performing Arts Center

Sunday, April 7, 3pm

Tickets: $25-$35, students $15

operabend.org