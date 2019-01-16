OPERAGANZA! at Aspen Hall

Join OperaBend for a sumptuous three course meal, wine and entertainment. A festive evening of performances by Karen Early Evans, Austin Allen, Jason Stein and Scott Michaelsen will showcase pieces from Grand Opera including a sample from the upcoming Opera, Mozart’s Don Giovanni.

Plus, a silent auction with exciting, one-of-a-kind treasures to bid on! Seating is limited for this special event.

Soprano, Karen Early Evans has established herself as a regular on opera stages throughout the Pacific Northwest. Recent appearances include Suor Angelica with Puget Sound Concert Opera, Messiah soloist with LDS Festival Orchestra and Soprano Soloist with Music of Remembrance’s 20th Anniversary concert. This fall she sang a recital with her own Bottesini Ensemble. She has been heard with Seattle Opera, Tacoma Opera, Utah Opera, Opera Idaho, Vashon Opera and Glimmerglass Opera. Karen has been a Metropolitan Opera Regional winner in Portland and Salt Lake City and was a finalist in the Luciano Pavarotti International Vocal Competition. She won Audience Favorite in the Belle Voci Competition and the Eleanor Lieber Competition. Karen also enjoys time on the musical theater stage. She most recently performed the role of Madame de la Grande Bouche in Beauty and the Beast with Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

Bass-Baritone, Austin Allen is a current scholar at Manhattan School of Music. Past roles include Figaro in Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni in Don Giovanni, Papageno in Die Zauberflöte, Guglielmo in Cosí fan tutte, Schlendrian in Kaffe-Kantate, Périchaud in La Rondine and le geôlier in Dialogues des Carmélites. Solo concert works include Schubert’s Mass in G and Mozart’s Requiem.

6pm Thursday, February 14. (Hint: Valentine)

Tickets at operabend.org