Oregon Bach Festival Announces Commemorative Radio Festival, June 26-July 10, on KWAX-FM

(Image | Courtesy of Oregon Bach Festival)

Tune into KWAX-FM to hear five decades of previously archived LIVE and studio recordings to replace this year’s in-person festival due to COVID-19. Highlights from the Radio Festival include Bach’s St. Matthew Passion conducted by Helmuth Rilling, MacMillan’sA European Requiem, Krzysztof Penderecki’sCredo (for which OBF received its Grammy Award in 2000 for Best Choral Performance), Thomas Quastoff’s solo recital and more.

The Grammy Award-winning Oregon Bach Festival (OBF) announces a commemorative Radio Festival, featuring a lineup of historic recordings from some of the world’s top classical musicians, and the rare opportunity for audiences to enjoy previously archived LIVE and studio recordings throughout the past five decades.

Hosted by Peter van de Graaff, the Radio Festival will be broadcast live on KWAX-FM from June 26-July 10, 2020. Best known as the host of the Beethoven Satellite Network (BSN) overnight classical music service, which is carried on over approximately 150 radio stations across the USA, Peter van de Graaff is a celebrated radio personality and will be giving spoken introductions to each broadcast.

June 26 – J. S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion (2000 recording)

June 29 – Mozart: Mass in C minor (1979), J. S. Bach: Cantata 202 (1979), Handel: The Messiah (1997)

June 30 – Verdi: Messa da requiem (2014), C. P. E. Bach: Selections from Magnificat (2014), Ralph M. Johnson: This House of Peace (2008, OBF Commission)

July 1 – Claudio Monteverdi: Vespro della Beata Vergine (2014), J. S. Bach: Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied , BWV 225 (2013)

July 2 – Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1993), Schubert: Mass in A-flat Major (1996)

July 3 – J. S. Bach: St. John Passion with James Taylor and Thomas Quasthoff (1995)

July 6 – J. S. Bach: Brandenburg Concertos (1994), Concerto in C Major for Two Harpsichords (1999)

July 7 – J. S. Bach: Magnificat (2016), Macmillan: A European Requiem (world premiere 2016) and Alleluia , Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C minor

July 8 – Baritone Thomas Quasthoff: Recital (1998), Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major featuring Jeffery Kahane, piano and conductor

July 9 – Three World Premieres. Penderecki: Credo , Danielpour: Selections from The Passion of Yeshua , Sven-David Sandström: Selections from Messiah

July 10 – J. S. Bach: Mass in B minor (2016, period instruments)

Numerous critically acclaimed musicians are featured throughout the Radio Festival. German bass-baritone Thomas Quasthoff is especially beloved by OBF audiences. He made his festival debut in 1995, and will be featured five times in this series of OBF broadcasts.

A favorite of Oregon Bach Festival, Tamara Wilson made her OBF debut as a last-minute replacement soloist in Verdi’s Messa da Requiem under Helmuth Rilling for the opening of OBF’s 40th Anniversary season in 2010. The June 30 Radio Festival broadcast features her role reprisal in the 2014 performance, conducted by Matthew Halls.

P. E. Bach’s Magnificat features an outstanding cast of soloists with the Festival Choir and OBF Berwick Academy Orchestra, it is a broadcast not to be missed (June 30). The Berwick Academy is one of a handful of educational performance opportunities in the U.S. that exclusively features period performance for emerging professional musicians.

Other highlights include Monteverdi’s Vespers for the Blessed Virgin (July 1), Sir James MacMillan’s A European Requiem (July 7), Krzysztof Penderecki’s Credo (July 9) and performances featuring celebrated artists including Maria Jette (July 3), Jeffrey Kahane (July 6), Robert Levin (July 7), Thomas Quasthoff (July 8) and more.

This Radio Festival is broadcasted once and will not be archived for playback. For national or international listeners, tune into KWAX’s website. For local listeners, tune in on the radio. A list of local stations can be found online.

A forthcoming listening guide and additional information will be announced on oregonbachfestival.org. Check OBF’s social media for additional updates.

Radio Festival Schedule

Friday, June 26 (10am)

St. Matthew Passion

S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion

(July 2, 2000, Silva Concert Hall)

Juliane Banse, soprano

Ingeborg Danz, alto

Lothar Odinius, tenor

Thomas Quasthoff, bass

Eric Owens, bass

Temple University Children’s Choir

Festival YCA

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Monday, June 29 (10am)

Soprano Arleen Augér

Mozart: Mass in C minor, K. 427 – Kyrie only

(July 6, 1979, Beall Hall)

Arleen Augér, soprano

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

S. Bach: Wedding Cantata, BWV 202

(July 12, 1979, Beall Hall)

Arleen Augér, soprano

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Handel: The Messiah

(July 12, 1997, Silva Concert Hall)

Sibylla Rubens, soprano

Ingeborg Danz, alto

James Taylor, tenor

Thomas Quasthoff, bass

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Guy Few, trumpet

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Tuesday, June 30 (2pm)

Verdi Requiem

Verdi: Messa da requiem

(July 13, 2014, Silva Hall)

Tamara Wilson, soprano

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

Russell Thomas, tenor

Shenyang, bass

Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Matthew Halls, conductor

Selections from C. P. E. Bach: Magnificat

(July 9, 2019, Beall Hall)

Movements 7, 8, & 9

Julia Sophie Wagner, soprano

Sarah Mesko, alto

Colin Ainsworth, tenor

Kenneth Overton, bass

OBF Chorus

Berwick Academy Orchestra

John Butt, conductor

Ralph M. Johnson: This House of Peace

(July 3, 2008, Silva Hall)

Maria Jette, soprano

Allan Vogel, oboe

OBF Orchestra

Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy

Anton Armstrong, conductor

Wednesday, July 1 (10am)

Monteverdi Vespers

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespro della Beata Vergine

(Vespers for the Blessed Virgin)

(June 26, 2014, Silva Concert Hall)

Yulia Van Doren, Agnes Zsigovics, sopranos

Reginald Mobley, alto

Nicholas Phan, Lawrence Wiliford, Dann Coakwell, tenors

Dashon Burton, Tyler Duncan, basses

OBF Chorus

OBF Baroque Orchestra

His Majesty’s Sagbutts and Cornetts

Matthew Halls, conductor

S. Bach: Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225

(July 8, 2013, Silva Concert Hall)

Stangeland Family Youth Choral Academy

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Thursday, July 2 (2pm)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Mendelssohn: Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

(July 6, 1993, Silva Concert Hall)

Commercially released on the Hänssler Classic label

Christine Schafer, soprano

Ingeborg Danz, alto

OBF Women’s Chorus

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Schubert: Mass in A-flat Major

(July 6, 1996, Silva Concert Hall)

Commercially released on the Hänssler Classic label

Donna Brown, soprano

James Taylor, tenor

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Friday, July 3 (10am)

St. John Passion

S. Bach: St. John Passion

(June 23, 1995, Silva Concert Hall)

Maria Jette, soprano

Ingeborg Danz, alto

James Taylor, tenor

Mattias Gorne, baritone

Thomas Quasthoff, baritone

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Monday, July 6 (10am)

Bach’s Instrumental Concertos

S. Bach: Brandenburg Concertos

(July 5, 1994, Silva Concert Hall)

OBF Chamber Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

S. Bach: Concerto in C Major for Two Harpsichords, BWV 1061

(July 8, 1999, Silva Concert Hall)

Spoken intro by Robert Levin

Jeffrey Kahane, harpsichord

Robert Levin, harpsichord

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Tuesday, July 7 (2pm)

A European Requiem

S. Bach: Magnificat

(July 2, 2016, Silva Concert Hall)

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano

Christopher Ainslie, countertenor

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Morgan Smith, baritone

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Matthew Halls, conductor

Macmillan: A European Requiem

(July 2, 2016, Silva Concert Hall)

Christopher Ainslie, countertenor

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Morgan Smith, baritone

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Matthew Halls, conductor

MacMillan: Alleluia

(July 2, 2016, Silva Concert Hall)

OBF Chorus

Matthew Halls, conductor

Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C minor, Op. 80

(July 3, 2010, Silva Concert Hall)

Robert Levin, piano

Elizabeth Keusch, Linh Kaufmann, sopranos

Roxana Constantinescu, mezzo-soprano

Dann Coakwell, James Taylor, tenors

Thomas Quasthoff, bass

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Wednesday, July 8-10am

Thomas Quasthoff Recital

(July 8, 1998, Beall Concert Hall)

Schumann: Dichterliebe

Liszt: Tre Sonneti di Petrarca

Brahms: Vier Ernste Gesange

Liszt: Es muss ein wunderbares sein

Traditional: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Thomas Quasthoff, baritone

Justus Zeyen, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58

(June 28, 2000, Silva Concert Hall)

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor & pianist

OBF Orchestra

Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem

How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place

(July 3, 2010)

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Thursday, July 9-2pm

OBF’s Legacy

Krzysztof Penderecki: Credo

(July 11, 1998, Silva Concert Hall)

Juliane Banse, soprano

Milagro Vargas, mezzo-soprano

Marietta Simpson, mezzo-soprano

Thomas Randel, tenor

Thomas Quasthoff, bass

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

OBF Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Selections from Richard Danielpour: Passion of Yeshua

(July 8, 2018, Silva Concert Hall)

Part I:

Prologue

Interlude

Part II:

Behold the Man

Via Doloroso

Darkness Over the Land

Epilogue

Sarah Shafer, soprano

J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Timothy Fallon, tenor

Matthew Worth, baritone (Narrator)

Kenneth Overton, bass-baritone (Yeshua)

Edmund Milly, bass (Kayafa)

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Selections from Sven-David Sandström: Messiah

(July 9, 2009, Silva Concert Hall)

Behold the Lamb of God

He Shall Feed His Flock

His Yoke Is Easy

Robin Johannsen, soprano

Roxana Constantinescu, alto

OBF Chorus & Orchestra

Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Friday, July 10 (10am)

Bach and OBF’s Legacy: Mass in B minor

S. Bach: Mass in B minor

(June 23, 2016, Silva Concert Hall)

Amanda Forsythe, Sherezade Panthaki, soprano

Christopher Ainslie, countertenor

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Morgan Smith, baritone

OBF Chorus

OBF Baroque Orchestra

Matthew Halls, conductor

Oregon Bach Festival (OBF) has presented the masterworks of J. S. Bach, and composers inspired by his work, to audiences in Eugene and throughout the State of Oregon for nearly five decades. The annual event began as a collaboration between German conductor and organist, Helmuth Rilling and former associate dean of the University of Oregon School of Music, Royce Saltzman. In addition to traditional choral-orchestral masterworks, the Festival also presents internationally renowned guest artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Midori, Pink Martini and Joshua Bell, and offers educational opportunities, programming for children and families, and community events.

University of Oregon is a world-class teaching and research institution and Oregon’s flagship public university. The UO School of Music and Dance presents more than 250 concerts and events during the academic year featuring scholars, guest artists, faculty artists and student ensembles. The incredible wealth of concert material ranges from contemporary dance to African dance, early and classical music to contemporary music, world music, and jazz.

oregonbachfestival.org