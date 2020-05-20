Oregon Farm Bureau Seeks Calendar Photos 

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Farm Bureau)

Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) invites the public to submit their best photos of agriculture for the 2021 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.

The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment, anything that depicts the beauty, technology, culture, enjoyment or the traditions of family farming and ranching in this state.

“Spring is a great time to look for photo opportunities in Oregon agriculture,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss. “Fields and orchards are blooming, farmer’s markets have opened and there’s lots of spring activity happening on farms and ranches. Farm Bureau members are #StillFarming and #StillRanching, working hard to provide food and other ag products for society in these challenging times.”

Horizontal-format, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic views — are sought of all types of agriculture in all seasons.

Subject ideas include close-ups of ag products, planting/harvesting crops, ranching scenes, panoramic views of farmland, people enjoying Oregon ag products, farm animals, portraits of Farm Bureau members and farming/ranching scenes from all seasons, to name just a few ideas.

The deadline for entries is September 15.

Participants do not need to be Farm Bureau members and there is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.

Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty will receive a photo credit in the 2021 calendar, which is mailed to 64,000 families across the state, along with copies of the calendar. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a complimentary copy of the 2021 calendar ($20 value).

Photos can be emailed to annemarie@oregonfb.org.

Find instructions for uploading or mailing in images at OregonFB.org/calendar. Also find examples of previous Oregon’s Bounty Calendars, photo specifications and contest rules at OregonFB.org/calendar.

