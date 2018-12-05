Oregon Outdoor Alliance Hosts Award Winning Film, “Jeff Lowe’s Metanoia”

(Photo above: Latok 1, North Ridge, Pakistan MIke, George, Jeff taking a break by Jim Donini)

From the top of the world to the end of the line, the extraordinary life and climbs of legendary alpinist Jeff Lowe – narrated by New York Times best selling author Jon Krakauer, produced by Connie Self, directed by Jim Aikman.

Multiple award-winning documentary film, Jeff Lowe’s Metanoia, is the story of a legendary athlete’s rise to the top of his sport and his devastating fall from grace that precipitated perhaps the boldest solo mountain climb in history; twenty years later, Jeff embraces a debilitating disease with the same vision, courage and grace that he brought to his climbing.

Jeff helped make climbing what it is today – through technical innovation and inspired teaching and special events. Jeff made more than a thousand visionary first ascents, including the never repeated “Metanoia” on the North Face of the Eiger, where he experienced a spiritual transformation that continues to this day. Jeff’s story inspires us all, as he brings the creativity and strength that characterized his brilliant climbing career to the challenges that he faces today: life in a wheelchair and his own mortality. Jeff does the best he can with what he’s got from where he is right now. This film is a must see for anyone who has ever faced a challenge.

Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA) presents the film, with support from OOA Sponsors: U.S. Bank, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Entre-Prises, BBSI, Humm Kombucha, Business Oregon, Gear Fix and Bend Outdoor Worx

Special thanks to the sponsors of Jeff Lowe’s Metanoia – Vasque, a division of Red Wing Shoes, Camelbak, Lowe Alpine, The North Face, Adidas Outdoor, Petzl, Arc’teryx, Polartec and many more.

Date: December 12

Time: Doors open at 5:30pm, film starts at 6pm

Location: 10 Barrel Brewing Co, Eastside. 62950 NE 18th St., Bend, Oregon

Tickets: $10 for OOA members, $15 for non-members. Tickets available at the door.

For more information:

www.JeffLoweClimber.com

www.JeffLowesMetanoia.com

Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA) was formed in 2014 by a group of passionate outdoor industry veterans in Bend, Oregon, and is expanding to all regions in Oregon. Our mission is to unify and inspire our outdoor community, support our members through events, resources and advocacy, and champion a vibrant and growing outdoor industry in Oregon. OOA hosts regular networking and educational events to support outdoor industry professionals in Oregon. www.oregonoutdooralliance.org