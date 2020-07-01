Oregon Parks And Recreation Department Awards $615,000 To Preserve Historic Theaters Throughout The State

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), which includes the Oregon Main Street Network and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), has awarded $615,000 in federal grant funding for the preservation of historic theaters.

Eight theater projects were selected in a competitive grant process.

Dallas Downtown Association, for roof, masonry, and other repairs on the Dallas Cinema in Dallas.

Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association, for roof repair on the theater in Coos Bay.

Lakeview Community Partnership, for electrical and lighting repair, fire door replacement, and curtain and rigging work at the Alger Theatre in Lakeview.

Little Theater on the Bay, to replace the roof and missing Moorish roof domes on the Liberty Theater in North Bend.

Newberg Downtown Coalition, to update seats and acoustical drapes in the auditorium and repair exterior lighting on the Cameo Theatre in Newberg.

OK Theatre, to restore façade and store fronts, update the concessions area, and add a bar service area to the theater in Enterprise.

Rex Theater, to restore the marquee neon and reader board, paint the exterior, repair the roof and ceiling, and install HVAC in the Theater in Vale.

The Dalles Main Street Program, to install new fire doors, HVAC, and awnings on the Granada Theatre in The Dalles.

The grants were funded through a grant to OPRD from the National Park Service. It was one of nine awarded nationally through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. Funding also covers the cost for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations for four of the theaters not currently listed. These include the Dallas Cinema, Liberty Theatre, Rex Theatre, and Alger Theatre.

“These projects will significantly impact the local communities,” said Chrissy Curran, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer. “We are pleased to have been awarded this funding so that we can support local theaters and foster our vibrant rural communities in Oregon.”

Restore Oregon, a statewide nonprofit, was also funded to help promote the program and assist theaters in the application process.

To learn more about the grant, contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.

www.oregonheritage.org

https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/index.aspx