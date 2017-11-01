Karaoke Contest to Raise Funds for American Cancer Society’s Bend Relay for Life

Silver Moon Brewing and Rockin’ Robin Karaoke to host event throughout November

Local residents interested in crooning for a cause are invited to gather in November for one of the largest Karaoke contests ever to hit Central Oregon. The 2nd Annual Careaoke for a Cure, a series of events to benefit the Bend Oregon Chapter of Relay For Life/American Cancer Society, will take place during the first three Friday evenings in November at the newly renovated Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave. in Bend.

“We wanted to create an event that brings our community together to have fun with Karaoke while supporting a good cause,” said local musician and cancer survivor Mark Quon, who is coordinating the event with his wife Linda Quon.

Scheduled events include:

Friday November 3

Careaoke for a Cure Contest Round 1 – Silver Moon/6 – 10 pm

Friday, November 10

Careaoke for a Cure Contest Round 2 – Silver Moon/6 – 10 pm

Friday, November 17

Careaoke for a Cure Semifinals/Finals – Silver Moon/6 – 10 pm

There is a $15 non-refundable entry fee to sing and the full amount will be donated to the Bend Oregon Chapter of Relay For Life/American Cancer Society. Singers are required to pre-register online at: relayforlife.org/CareaokeOR. Walk-up registration may be allowed if space permits. There is no cover charge to watch and listen, but volunteers will be on hand to collect donations from audience members who would like to contribute to the cause.

Cash prizes will be awarded following the semifinal & final event on November 17th. First place prize is $500, second place is $300 and third place is $200. This year’s event will also feature a special “Kids Category” for contestants 15 and under. The prize for the Kids Category, graciously donated by Rockin’ Robin Karaoke, is $100. A panel of Central Oregon musicians and media representatives will judge each of the contest events.

Silver Moon will be pouring glasses and selling bottles and cases of their special F*CK CANCER IPA during the entire month of November. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bend Oregon Chapter of Relay For Life/American Cancer Society. In addition, $1 from each pint of F*CK CANCER IPA poured during the month of November will go to help fight cancer. There will also be drawings for prizes donated by local businesses throughout the events. F*CK CANCER pint glasses and shirts will be available for purchase during the three events. Local business, Rockin’ Robin Karaoke is donating 100% of their time and equipment for all three events in support of the cause.

For full contest details, visit relayforlife.org/CareaokeOR or the Careaoke for a Cure Facebook Page. For more information or to register offline, contact Mark Quon at mquon@quondc.com or Linda Quon at lquon@quondc.com.