Oregon WinterFest Wine Walk 2020 Tickets Now Available

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

The 2020 Oregon WinterFest officially gets underway Friday, February 14 with its annual Wine Walk through the Old Mill District.

Join friends and neighbors for a fun soiree, as participating businesses in the Old Mill District offer samples of delicious wines from around the globe, including this year’s Wine Walk sponsor, Naked Winery. Sip, snack and shop before heading over to the first night of WinterFest across the river for live music, local and regional food carts, indoor and outdoor marketplaces and much more.

Tickets include entry to all three days of the 2020 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest, a commemorative 2020 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest wine glass and ten tasting tickets valid at participating stores.

Wine Walk Participants include:

Naked Winery

Desperado Boutique

Hello Sunshine

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Pastini

Radiant Day Spa

Savory Spice

Saxon’s Fine Jewelers

Tumalo Art Co.

Ticket Mill: Sundries, Souvenirs & Snacks

To purchase tickets, please click here.

oldmilldistrict.com