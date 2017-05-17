Original Composition Illuminates Symphony at 50th Anniversary

The Central Oregon Symphony’s (COS) 50th anniversary season plays its third and culminating concert series Saturday, May 20 to Monday, May 22 at the Bend High School auditorium featuring guest violinist Linda Wang and the world premiere of a composition commissioned exclusively for the event. Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30pm, Sunday’s concert is at 2pm and, Monday’s concert is at 7:30pm. COS is a cooperative effort between Central Oregon Community College and the nonprofit Central Oregon Symphony Association.

COS will present the premiere of Cascades Suite, an homage to the Cascade Mountains, written by contemporary American composer James Barnes. “Barnes is a prolific and highly praised American composer,” shared COS Conductor Michel Gesme. “His numerous publications for concert band and orchestra—including eight symphonies and three concertos—are performed extensively around the world.”

Returning guest musician Wang, a soloist who has the distinction of appearing with COS more than any other guest musician, will join the symphony for all three concerts, performing “Violin Concerto in D Major” by Johannes Brahms. “Since her debut with Zubin Mehta and the New York Philharmonic at the age of nine, she has performed concerti with more than 70 ensembles and maintains a worldwide presence as a performer and educator,” noted Gesme. Also featured in the concert is “Danzón No. 2” by Arturo Marquez, a well-regarded composition that celebrates the liveliness of Mexican dance.

For additional information and tickets, visit cosymphony.com or call 541-317-3941.

For information on the symphony and event, contact Michael Gesme at 541-383-7516 or mgesme@cocc.edu.