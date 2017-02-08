O’Sister All-Girl Folk Music

O’ Sister! is an all-girl folk/grass music project featuring local musicians Kim Kelley), Linda Quon and Bethany Willis.

Bethany directs Bend Event Music, where she performs her own unique style of playing as a solo artist and leads the Classy Celtic Trio, Classy Grass Duo and Trio. Kim Kelley from the band Downhill Ryder is a local singer/songwriter. Linda Quon is part of Parlour, a four piece band formed in 2013 that incorporates vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar, mandolin, fiddle and dobro to create today’s folk music.

Check out this talented group at the Va Piana in the Old Mill on February 9.