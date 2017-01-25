OSU-Cascades Holds Open House for Master Of Arts In Teaching Degree

An open house is slated for individuals interested in pursuing a Master of Arts in Teaching degree at Oregon State University – Cascades. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with admissions representatives and learn about the program curriculum, application requirements and financial aid.

The open house will take place Wednesday, February 15 from 5-7pm at the OSU-Cascades Graduate & Research Center, at 650 S.W. Columbia Ave. in Bend.

Academic advisors and current students, as well faculty and graduates of the MAT program will also be available to meet with prospective students.

OSU-Cascades’ graduate teaching program offers an initial licensure at the elementary or secondary levels, with endorsements in elementary multiple subjects and in middle and high school language arts, social studies, and math or science.

The MAT program is nationally accredited.

For information about the MAT program visit osucascades.edu/TCE.

To register for the open house, visit osucascades.edu/TCE-open-house or call 541-322-3118.