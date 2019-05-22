OSU-Cascades Literary Festival to Focus on Creative Risk-Taking in Contemporary Literature

(Christopher Boucher, T. Geronimo Johnson and Emily Carr | Photos courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Oregon State University – Cascades will host Rendezvous with Risk: A Literary Festival featuring nationally-recognized storytellers and Oregon-based artists.

The festival will include readings, writing workshops, book signings, and interactive art installations that explore contemporary writing and the intersections of art-making and risk-taking.

It will take place June 14 to 16 at the OSU-Cascades campus and other locations in Bend including The Workhouse, the Downtown Bend Public Library and Deschutes Brewery.

Featured authors include faculty from the OSU-Cascades Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program:

Geronimo Johnson is the author of “Welcome to Braggsville,” a coming of age novel set in contemporary America that was longlisted for the 2015 National Book Award;

Christopher Boucher teaches writing and is a novelist, short story writer and editor of Post Road, a literary magazine. He is the Deschutes Public Library’s first Writer in Residence;

Emily Carr, director of the MFA program, is an award-winning poet who was recently announced as the winner of The Capilano Review’s 2018 Biofiction Contest.

Guest authors at the festival include Bend Creative Laureate Jason Graham, also known as MOsley WOtta; graphic memoirist and Oregon Book Award winner Nicole J. Georges; poet and musician Trevino L. Brings Plenty; Canadian memoirist and young adult author Lindsay Wong; and artist Horatio Hung-Yan Law.

Highlights of the festival include an event where festival authors’ works will be paired with a Deschutes Brewery beer, a screening of video vignettes created by graduating students in the MFA program, and for writers, coaching sessions with Boucher.

The festival includes free events, as well as sessions that require a fee. All events require advance registration. Registration options include an all-festival pass for $30, a Saturday pass for $25 and a Sunday pass for $10. To view the event schedule and register, visit OSUcascades.edu/literaryfestival.

The festival is presented by the OSU-Cascades MFA program. The two-year graduate program in creative writing is low-residency, allowing students to participate remotely, and convene for two 10-day workshops each year.

The festival is made possible with support from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, the Echo Fund, Deschutes Public Library and The Workhouse, as well as the OSU President’s Commission on the Status of Women.

