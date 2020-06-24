OSU-Cascades to Host Conversation About Racial Unrest in Nation

(Erika McCalpine | Photo Courtesy of Oregon State University)

Oregon State University–Cascades will host a virtual event June 29 to explore the racial unrest underway across the U.S. with a panel of Central Oregonians of color.

Community members are invited to participate in the event, which takes place from 6-8pm via Facebook Live and YouTube.

The discussion will explore panelists’ perspectives of race relations, and with audience participation look at ways to advance racial justice locally and nationally.

The program will be moderated by OSU-Cascades business instructor Erika McCalpine. McCalpine has shared her experiences as a Black woman living in Bend at local civic events. She was awarded the 2020 OSU Frances Dancy Hooks Award for building bridges across cultures and showing courage in promoting diversity.

Panelists include:

Judith Sadora, a wilderness therapist with Evoke Therapy Programs at Cascades who works with adolescent boys of color.

Dalton Miller-Jones, a former Oregon higher education leader and researcher whose work focuses on the impact of culture on development and learning for African American and Indigenous First Nations children.

Marcus LeGrand, a college and career success coach with Central Oregon Community College.

Rob Garrott, a senior content manager for 3D visualization with LinkedIn Learning.

The event is sponsored by Love Your Neighbor, The Source Weekly, Evoke Therapy Programs, Embrace Bend and the OSU-Cascades Laboratory for the American Conversation.

Love Your Neighbor is a grassroots program founded by McCalpine and Nicole Vulcan, editor of The Source Weekly. The program encourages community members to appreciate and accept fellow residents from diverse backgrounds.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register visit osucascades-loveyourneighbor.eventbrite.com. For information contact events@osucascades.edu.

