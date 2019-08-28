Outdoor City USA Event Registration Now Open Online

The inaugural Outdoor City USA, a multi-sport festival that is blossoming into one of the outdoor industry’s premier events, is now accepting registrations at outdoorcityusa.events.com.

Set for September 13-15 at the iconic Mt. Bachelor Resort near Bend, the family- (and dog-) friendly event includes a variety of cycling, running, hiking and climbing events. In keeping with OCUSA’s mission to promote inclusivity in sport for all ages and abilities, event registration is free for all youth age 16 and under. In addition, admission to the Outdoor City USA festival and expo venue is free.

“Whether you’re shooting for a podium spot in one of our elite races, want to complete your first mountain bike race, or just want to experience a nature walk with your family, Outdoor City USA has an event for you,” said Beverly Lucas, event organizer and an outdoors industry veteran. “Our vision from Day One has been to make the outdoors accessible and inclusive for all, and these events coupled with the other activities and exhibitors in the Outdoor City USA festival venue will do just that.”

Outdoor City USA uniquely offers a broad range of activities from four core disciplines — cycling, running, climbing and hiking — appealing to participants of all ages and skill levels. From organized races and skills clinics, to product demos and a health and wellness expo, the event has all aspects of the outdoor industry covered.

All Outdoor City USA events fall into one or more of the following categories: competitive, enthusiast, recreational and family/kids. Scheduled events and races that require registration include group road rides, downhill mountain bike races, XC mountain bike races, Cross Cascades cyclocross races, gravel grinder bike races, kids balance bike races, speed and open wall climbing, 5K and 10K mountain trail runs and a family run/walk.

Following a full day on some of the country’s most spectacular roads and trails, festival goers can cool off in one of the regions many lakes or rivers or recharge in town by indulging in Bend’s renowned craft beer and culinary scene. On the mountain, Central Oregon’s Bend Radio Group will be mixing alternative and indie rock beats while Bend’s 10 Barrel Brewing Co. will be pouring locally crafted beer. The festival centerpiece is the Elite Twilight Cross Cascades cyclocross race, which will be held in conjunction with a Saturday party offering locally brewed beer, fine eats and plenty of beats.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, September 13

10am-5pm Expo/media day

3pm Dirt Freehub Bike Orienteering clinic

2-6pm Packet Pickup

Saturday, September 14

8am Group road ride Bend to Mt. Bachelor

8am XC MTB race

10am-12pm Ladies AllRide/Men’s Grit MTB Skills Clinic

10am-2pm Gravel Grinder (short and long course)

12-3pm Climbing

1pm DH MTB race

2-4pm Ladies AllRide/Men’s Grit MTB Skills Clinic

4-6:30pm Elite Twilight Climbing

5-7pm Elite Twilight ‘Cross Cascades’ Cyclocross race

Sunday, September 15

8am Group road ride Bend to Mt. Bachelor

8am 5k/10k trail running

10am-12pm Ladies AllRide/Men’s Grit MTB Skills Clinic

10am Family run/walk

10am Cyclocross races (all categories)

1pm Kids Enduro MTB race

1:30pm Balance Bike race

12-2pm Climbing

3pm Ladies AllRide/Men’s Grit Mt. Bachelor to Bend MTB Ride

3-5pm Climbing

outdoorcityusa.com