A P.C. Christmas Offers a Twist on Some Holiday Classics

Stage Right Productions and Dionysus Presents are teaming up to present A PC. Christmas, an original play by local playwright Clinton K. Clark (Beatles Die on Tuesday). The play opens on Friday December 8th with performances Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30pm, a Sunday matinee on December 10th at 3pm and closes on December 16.

A P.C. Christmas features four of your favorite Christmas classics with a hilarious twist!

RUDY RUDY RUDOLPH. Directed by Clinton K. Clark

Synopsis: Rudolph must get his nose to glow in an oppressive reindeer society.

LESS THAN FROSTY. Directed by Scott Schultz.

Synopsis: It’s an abnormally warm December and Frosty won’t make it to Christmas. The family must convince the rapidly aging snowman to move into the Cold Folks Home before he melts.

HALFWAY HOME ALONE. Directed by Danielle Herron.

Synopsis: Harry and Marv are finally out of the clink and ready for the straight and narrow. Except there’s one problem: Kevin McAllister, who’s tuned his whole life to be the janitor at their halfway house.

THE CHRISTMAS STORY: 20 YEARS LATER. Directed by Karen Sipes. Synopsis: Ralphie’s back from “Nam” and during an unfortunate flashback, the notorious leg lamp is destoyed once again. Ralphie must team up with his nemesis, Scot Fergis, in order to remedy the situation.

Tickets are available at www.2ndstreettheater.com. Or by calling the box office at 541-312-9626. $19 for adults and $16 for seniors/students