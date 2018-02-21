I Paint What I Love ~ Nature

(Photo above: Vivian with Art on display ‘The Heron’ pastel)

Vivian Olsen’s early drawings were inspired by her love of the farm animals at home and all the wonderful characters in her comic books – Porky Pig, Micky Mouse, and ‘Bugs’, and those drawings brought her lots of attention from the other kids. She says, “It was that which lead me to continue to create drawings of my own and to excel in art during school years, eventually helping me to decide to be an artist.”

In her early years Vivian worked as an wildlife illustrator and later became a High School Art teacher in New Mexico. “After retirement the move to Central Oregon gave me a life full of nature’s beauty where I can observe and paint animals to share with others. My artwork can always be found in the Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters and I am the Featured Artist there for the month of March. My recent paintings include new watercolors and pastels, with both large wildlife, and some little tame guys too, plus many birds including Ravens, Wood Ducks and a Heron.”

‘Fur and Feathers’ show dates are February 21-March 21 at Hood Avenue Art at 357 Hood Avenue, Sisters, OR