Painted Sky Center for the Arts January News & Events

A Year in Review: 2019 by the Numbers

Just about a year ago, a few people gathered together with a common goal of creating a physical place to foster the growth of our creative community. In less than a year, dreams became reality and Painted Sky Center for the Arts was born. We recently compiled some of our numbers to check in on our progress. Although we only opened our doors on September 9, 2019, here are our accomplishments so far:

1 empty storefront filled

2 theater productions

3 visiting authors

12 volunteer directors

19 instructors

20 classes

53 members

55 volunteers

67 donors

87 youth participants

454 total participants

965 youth visits to the art center

1629 total visits to the art center

$8,000 dollars in grant funding

We couldn’t have done any of this without support from numerous sponsors, donors, volunteers and of course, our valued patrons! We are very grateful for your support last year and are looking forward to a new year of creating, teaching, learning and growing. Thank you, Grant County! Here we come, 2020!

Upcoming Events

Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harding:

Casting call for Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling! Auditions for this adult-role play will be hosted at Painted Sky Center for the Arts on Wednesday, January 15 from 9am – 1pm, and Saturday, January 18 from 9am – 1pm. Please come with a three- to five-minute monologue memorized or be prepared to read from Steel Magnolias. Several roles are available for age 19 – 60ish females. Come join us and develop or show off your acting talent. Future performance dates and timing will be finalized soon.

Intermediate Drawing Class:

The intermediary drawing class will review some of the topics taught in the beginning drawing class before moving on to new subject matter, such as composition and design elements. Perspective and figure proportions will be touched upon. The intermediary student should have some experience working in graphite and charcoal and have access to a “T” square and a set of triangles — a 45 45 90 angle of degrees and one 30- 60- 90-degree angles. Also suggested is a medium-size compass — (the kind used in school with a pencil). This last item is not mandatory but helpful. A roll of masking tape, and the same materials required for the beginning drawing class (see materials list below), are also needed.

The class begins Thursday, January 16 and is held on Thursdays through April 2. The member price is $108, and $120 for non-members.

Valentine’s Day Gnomes and Chalk Chip:

On Thursday, January 17, from 5:30 – 7:30pm, join us for a chalk couture workshop, where we will be making cute gnomes with chalk chip tags to give to your special someone or decorate for Valentine’s Day. Everyone who attends will leave with a completed gnome. Price is $25. Ages 8 and up.

Painted Sky Center for the Arts is located at 118 S. Washington St. in Canyon City, Oregon. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com, email paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call (541) 620-3788.

